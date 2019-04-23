GoDaddy plans to connect WhatsApp business with Sellbrite

Web hosting company GoDaddy is looking to bring Sellbrite to WhatsApp users in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Earlier in April, US-based GoDaddy acquired Sellbrite, a platform where small businesses can list products on online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy.

GoDaddy CEO Scott Wagner told the paper that the company would want to link Sellbrite with WhatsApp and Instagram.

"The next thing we are looking to sync up to are WhatsApp and Instagram and for India, Flipkart is part of the roadmap as well," Wagner said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

On the subject of data localisation in India, Wagner said payments and health data should be stored within the country, since they are regulated, but not other data.

The domain name provider has about one million users in India and is available in seven Indian languages.

The company, which entered the Indian market in 2012, is counting on initiatives such as sponsorship of the cricket world cup to grow faster.

GoDaddy has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the first time for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

"We've doubled our business in the last three years and we're hoping as more businesses in Tier II and III cities get online in India, we'll double it or more over the next three years," Wagner said.

GoDaddy has acquired more than 20 companies in the past few years and is on the lookout for more potential investments.