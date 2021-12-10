God has given me so much. I want to serve His children: Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation

Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, is one of India’s leading philanthropists and an acclaimed writer in Kannada and English. She has more than 30 books and 200 titles to her credit, including novels, non-fiction works, travelogues, technical books and memoirs.

Murty, 71, will retire from Infosys Foundation (the philanthropic arm of India’s second-largest software exporter, Infosys) this month after heading it for 25 years, from its inception in 1996. She hopes to continue her work through the family’s Murty foundation, apart from spending time on one of her biggest interests, archaeology.

In this interview with Moneycontol, Sudha Murty spoke about how she had to change herself in order to bring change into people’s lives, how philanthropy has evolved in India, and her advice for GenZ and young women.

Edited excerpts:

When you started Infosys foundation in 1996, you started with Rs 32 lakh; 25 years later, I think that has gone up to over Rs 400 crore. Can you take us through the impact that the foundation has had and your own journey over the years?

We started Infosys foundation on December 6th. The money given then by Infosys was Rs 32 lakh. I felt it’s a lot of money and (wondered) whom to give it to. Today, even Rs 400 crore is not big money because there are a number of issues: Covid, malnutrition, hunger, education and so on. The problems are many; you can choose some of them, which you feel are within your reach.

You have to choose the causes close to your heart, because philanthropy is compassion and passion. So, we chose malnutrition and hunger, we chose education, we chose medical help, then we chose the art and craft culture of India.

The stakeholders know what they want and how it will affect their life. We always underrate them. And you have to mix with them to know what they want — you should understand and then implement in the best way.

I also learnt a lot about my own country because my country is not Bollywood. It is not software. It is the difficulties of the poorest of the poor. Unless the children of our country get two sets of clothes, three meals a day, and good drinking water and toilet facilities, learn up to class 12, with good communication and vocational skills, our country will not progress.

In your book, Three Thousand Stitches, you wrote about a piece of advice your father gave you: if you want to change someone else, you first need to change yourself. What did you have to change about yourself when you began your social work?

I used to wear a pair of jeans and a T-shirt and I had bobbed hair. So, when I used to go to a community and sit with them, they always felt that I’m different from them. You should dress or you should be like an Aam Aadmi.

When you become like them, that means you become simple. Eat with them; it’s very important that you share a meal with them, then talk to them in their own dialect. Lend your ears to listen to their difficulties. Many times you can’t have a solution, you should just listen to their story.

I started wearing a saree, tied my bun. And then I told them I’m a school teacher. And then I started having a dialogue. And then I realised what they wanted from life. The second thing I changed a lot is my patience. I learned that there are so many difficulties and people get frustrated; you should keep quiet and patiently listen to them. Understand them. There’s no point in getting upset. It is not a computer, where you press a button and you get results. They’re all human beings; listen to them, and then talk solutions.

The third thing I realised is that there is much difficulty in life. You should always thank God: ‘Thank you, God, you have given me so much. Let me serve your children.’

What are your thoughts on who should succeed you and what is the message that you would like to pass on to him/her?

So, to my successor, I want to say: be compassionate, be nice, continue the good projects developed over a period of time. And then they have their own way. Because every person who heads the foundation has a different approach to life. For me, these are my priorities; for the next person, the priorities may be different. So, we should not comment on different priorities. But the most important is that we connect with the lowest strata of society, and help them in a difficult situation.

Will the Murty Foundation be your focus going forward?

Of course, I’ll continue that — there is no boundary for me and there’s no condition. Apart from that I want to pursue my archaeological studies as well. I’m very fond of archaeology. So, if Covid reduces, then I want to go and see Dholavira, which has been on my wishlist for a long time. I want to see Dholavira, Unakoti, Rakhigarhi and many other projects that I have kept. I want to do that along with my philanthropy.

Will malnutrition, healthcare, education — the areas you focused on at Infosys Foundation — continue to be priority areas for you even in your own foundation? Or are there other areas that you think need urgent attention post pandemic?

It depends on what is required immediately. Maybe healthcare, definitely. I’m the daughter of a doctor and the sister of a doctor. So, it is always very important for me — health care, malnutrition, I will do. Helping the poor, destitute… I will definitely do all those things. But in what proportion I want to do this, I have not yet decided.

Can you give us a sense of the corpus of the Murty Foundation? Have you decided what it is likely to be, and will your children also be involved?

No, I have not yet decided. Actually, Rohan (son Rohan Murty) may be involved to some extent. But I have always told him there are certain areas I want to do. I have always believed in non-porous compartments in terms of philanthropy. So, I really want to do my work; like archaeology is my passion. For Narayana Murthy science is a passion. Rohan is a combination of both.

How has corporate and personal philanthropy evolved in India? Is there a mindset shift in terms of money and giving back?

When you look at the history of India, for more than 1,000 years, we have always been oppressed. And we Indians did not have much money. There was a small percentage of people who had a lot of money — kings and zamindars had a lot more money — but most of the aam aadmis did not have money. And people did a little bit of philanthropy, always through food, So, philanthropy was there, but it may not have been in the most modern way or systematic way.

Today, there is a lot more income in India. People who were middle, lower middle class, once have become upper middle class, have become rich. People have become millionaires very fast.

Today, you have one or two children. The result of that is people have excess or more money than they need. So, I can see youngsters are more philanthropic compared to my days. I see a lot of youngsters; they want to work on Saturday, Sunday with people who are poor or who require help. The newer generation has become much more magnanimous. So, I think there’s a very bright future for philanthropy in the coming years.

Any gaps that you think corporates can particularly address?

For example, India produces a lot of engineers. But, 70 percent of them are unemployable. That’s what the statistics say. Even though they know the subject, they can’t communicate well. So, I feel corporate houses should see that these students are employed with proper training.

The second thing is improving education at the school level so that when they come out, they are employable. Third is, you should care more for health because people always think they will be healthy for a long time. It’s not true for the modern generation due to pollution and many other stresses. In the olden days, we used to take our parents to hospital. Today, parents take their children to the hospital. So, health is an important issue.

When we spoke a few months ago, you said your day starts at 5:30 am. And you work for 15 hours a day. Will you continue that pace of work?

For me, working is a form of relaxation — I enjoy it, so every day is a holiday for me. When I go to my work, that’s a holiday for me.

Even after retiring, you’re saying work is relaxation. What message do you have for youngsters, for Gen Z? Many I have spoken to are burnt out within three years of entering the workforce. I don’t know if it’s because the stress levels are so much higher now….

If you enjoy your work, it is never going to burn you out. You should enjoy your work. Sress levels are the same all the time. In the olden days, there were no medicines, and if the child was not well, you did not know if the child would survive or not. Today, you have very good childcare. But before that there was no independence so you were stressed under the British.

So, stress levels don’t change. You should change. So, every day is a joy because I see the effect of the work. I see poor people getting help. I feel nice at the end of the day, when I sleep.

And what is your message for budding women employees, entrepreneurs, women founders? With remote working tools such as Zoom and so on is it easier today to kind of have it all compared to say 10 or 20 years ago?

We used to have only 90 days’ maternity leave; today you get 6 months’ maternity leave. Then your husband gets leave. We never had such things then. For every meeting you had to travel all the way for the meeting, even though it was one hour away. Zoom has reduced travelling, and work-from-home also helps a lot. If you have a separate working area, then it helps a lot.

If you have an understanding partner then it becomes much easier. So, things have changed a lot and there is a lot more focus on one or two children.

The negative part of it is you focus too much on children — you should allow children also to be independent. They are pampered a lot and it is not good for the child. Because how will you protect your child (always)?

Maybe it also comes from peer pressure…

As much as possible, don’t get into peer pressure. There is always a Bill Gates richer than you. If you’re good looking, there will always be an Aishwarya Rai, so don’t go on comparing.

Finally, Mrs Murty, what was it like being at the Infosys campus for your farewell meeting with the other co-founders and their wives?

It was very nice. Like old wine, old friends are precious and rare.