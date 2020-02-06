Goa's revenue loss rises to Rs 7,000 crore due to stoppage of mining: GMOEA

The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association (GMOEA), on February 6, urged the government to resume mining activities in Goa as mining losses have risen to Rs 7000 crore in the last two years.

The Supreme Court, in February 2018, had quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015, and directed the Centre and the Goa government to grant fresh environmental clearances to them.

According to Ambar Timblo, President, GMOEA, “The mining stoppage in Goa has had far reaching and deeply disturbing socio-economic impact. Earlier, mining contributed over 20-25 percent to state economy. Today, post the halt for almost two years, the economic contribution is zero percent and liabilities are increasing day by day."

On March 15, 2018, all mining activity in the state effectively ceased in Goa. This stoppage had led to a grinding halt of mining leases in the state that cascaded into huge economic and social fallback.

Earlier this month, the SC modified its earlier order, and permitted the transportation of already mined iron ore lying unused at various sites in the state.

Timblo said the option of sale of dumps appears impractical at present due to market requirements of better-quality ore. He said this move would not compensate for loss in employment due to mining stoppage.

“This mining stoppage has caused untold stress to the state’s finances, to the families, distress to the people's mental and community health, eroded the livelihoods of over three lakh mining dependents, and turned a fairly prosperous state into a stagnant, impoverished, and sluggish economy,” said Timblo.

According to a recent report published by Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), the rate of unemployment of the state is at 34.5 percent. As a result of the mining stoppage, there have been 70,000 direct employment closures and 2.5 lakh indirect employment losses.