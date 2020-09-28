172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|goairs-chief-commercial-officer-praveen-iyer-quits-5894131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoAir's chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer quits

GoAir's chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer has resigned, making it the third high profile exit at the airline since August

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

GoAir's chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer has resigned, making it the third high profile exit at the airline since August. Nakul Tuteja, Vice President, HR has also quit.

GoAir declined to comment when contacted by Moneycontrol.

Iyer, who previously worked with Jet Airways, had joined GoAir only in February 2020.

GoAir chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinay Dube had stepped down in August, following which Kaushik Khona was appointed as CEO. The airline's head of flight operations Nikhil Ved had also exited the company recently.

Ved and Dube are also former executives of Jet Airways are also former executives of Jet Airways.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #GoAir

