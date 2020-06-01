GoAir takes to the skies again with 24 flights on June 1

Low-cost airline GoAir took to the skies again on June 1. However, Day 1 of operations, after an over two-month coronavirus-led shutdown, was dogged by passenger complaints about cancelled flights and glitches in check-in, among other things.

The airline has also been in the news for revising the compensation of pilots, many of whom will see their salaries plummet by over 65 percent. This is one of the steepest pay cuts in the domestic aviation industry yet.

The airline owned by the Wadia family was the last to resume flights. Rest of the industry had re-started operations on May 25. The airline had said it was awaiting "clarity on the readiness of the respective states and their airports with regard to acceptance of flights, or the conditions applicable to passengers entering the respective states."

On Monday, the airline started off with 24 flights including three from Mumbai.

Till Sunday, May 31, though, customers took to social media platforms complaining about cancelled flights. While some passengers demanded a refund for the cancelled flights, GoAir responded that the fare will be saved in a credit shell, which can be used by the flier later on.

Passengers also complained that they were unable to web check-in, one of the SoPs that the government had put across to resume operations. As of now, physical check-in at the airports is not allowed.

Just days before it resumed services, GoAir revised the salary structure of its senior pilots, many of whom saw a cut of over 50 percent in their pay.

For a few, depending on their flying hours, the cut could be as much as 65 percent. For instance, a senior captain could see his monthly gross salary plummet to Rs 2.5 lakh from over Rs 7 lakh.

In May, has paid salaries to 40 percent of its employees, and the rest will be paid on a graded and deferred basis.

Sources in the industry added many of its 600 pilots remain on leave without pay. For them to get back to services, much will depend on the traffic that the airline is able to attract. Despite getting the clearance to operate about 100 flights a day, the airline will adjust its schedule according to the passenger loads.

Unfortunately, demand has remained soft. While passengers are generally being careful in avoiding travel, there is also apprehension over quarantine rules in several states.

Also, the industry is heading towards its weakest season, the monsoon.

It could be some time before GoAir, just like its peers, is able to get back to its full schedule.



