GoAir operates over 200 charter flights from Saudi Arabia; repatriates over 37,016 passengers

Budget carrier GoAir has operated over 200 charter flights from Saudi Arabia to various domestic airports as part of repatriation efforts and has flown more than 37,000 passengers between June 10 and September 4, the airline said on Tuesday.

The Wadia Group-promoted private carrier had commenced the repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its operations with a combination of Vande Bharat Mission flights and private international charters.

GoAir has flown a total 37,016 passengers from three cities of Saudi Arabia — Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah — to 11 Indian airports, operating 203 charter services between June 10 and September 4, an airline spokesperson said.

According to the airline, charter operations from Dammam commenced from June 10, while these services from Riyadh started operating from June 11.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, services from Jeddah started only from July 30, it added.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed the record 200 charter flights from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 87 days as part of the repatriation efforts, be it Vande Bharat Mission or international private charters,” said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir.

"GoAir’s cockpit crew, cabin crew, airport staff and entire team has put in all efforts to fly back our stranded fellow citizens and reunite them with their families,” he added.

The airline operated a total of 101 flights from Dammam to Kochi, Kannur, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Gaya, Hyderabad and Trichy ferrying 18,197 passengers, said the spokesperson.

The company has operated 77 charter service to Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Trivandrum and Kochi and brought back 14,028 passengers.

Besides, the airline has operated 25 charter flights from Riyadh also to Delhi and Lucknow carrying 4,791 passengers, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here