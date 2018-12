GoAir offers 50% discount on Phuket flights for Thailand Yacht Show

No-frills airline GoAir is offering 50 percent discount on tickets for its flights to Phuket for individuals going to attend the Thailand Yacht Show next month.

The show is to be held from January 10 to 13.

In a release, the airline said it has partnered with Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019 to offer 50 percent discount on tickets for flights to Phuket.

GoAir is the first airline to start direct flights to Phuket from India.

"By making Phuket their Thailand hub, GoAir has started direct daily flights to Phuket from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. By the end of 2019 the airline will further expand its network by connecting seven more Indian cities to Phuket," the release said.