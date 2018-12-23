App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir offers 50% discount on Phuket flights for Thailand Yacht Show

GoAir is the first airline to start direct flights to Phuket from India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

No-frills airline GoAir is offering 50 percent discount on tickets for its flights to Phuket for individuals going to attend the Thailand Yacht Show next month.

The show is to be held from January 10 to 13.

In a release, the airline said it has partnered with Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019 to offer 50 percent discount on tickets for flights to Phuket.

GoAir is the first airline to start direct flights to Phuket from India.

"By making Phuket their Thailand hub, GoAir has started direct daily flights to Phuket from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. By the end of 2019 the airline will further expand its network by connecting seven more Indian cities to Phuket," the release said.
First Published on Dec 23, 2018 04:16 pm

tags #aviation #Business #GoAir #India

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.