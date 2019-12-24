GoAir cancels 19 flights on December 24: Report

App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This came a day after the 21 flights cancelled by the airline on December 23 due to inadequate operating crew and non-availability of some aircraft.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Budget carrier GoAir cancelled around 19 flights on December 24 amid increasing pressure from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resolve possible safety risks coming from an overworked crew,  Mint reported.

The report noted that GoAir confirmed that several of its flights were disrupted as a result of "flight duty time limitations of the crew".

The cancelled flights included those travelling to Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow. The report also noted that GoAir had cited low visibility, bad weather and countrywide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The cancellations came a day after the 21 flights cancelled by the airline on December 23 due to inadequate operating crew and non-availability of some aircraft.

Another Mint report read that the DGCA's inspections earlier this month brought to light several violations of norms related to the work hours for GoAir's airline crew. The aviation regulator also pointed out that the airline was about 30 pilots short.

 

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Directorate General of Civil Aviation #GoAir #India

