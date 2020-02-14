App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir appoints Vinay Dube as CEO

GoAir's board has approved the appointment of Dube as the CEO and he would report to the Chairman, Managing Director and the board, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wadia group-promoted GoAir on Friday said it has appointed Vinay Dube as the airline's Chief Executive Officer. Till now, Dube was serving as an advisor to the carrier, a role which he took up after quitting the defunct Jet Airways in May last year.

Dube would be responsible for the management of the airline and also for meeting the goals and long-term growth objectives of the company.

The budget airline did not have a CEO since the departure of Cornelis Vrieswijk in March last year.

GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said Dube's proficiency in leading enterprises with more than 20,000 employees and consistently delivering margin expansion, revenue growth and operational excellence, among others, would be something that the airline would benefit from.

Earlier, Dube has served as Senior Vice President-Asia Pacific at Delta Air Lines, CEO at Delta Technology LLC, Vice President-Consulting & Marketing Solutions at Sabre Airline Solutions, among other positions.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 09:22 pm

tags #Business #GoAir

