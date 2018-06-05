GoAir appoints ex-EasyJet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk as CEO

Wadia group-promoted budget carrier GoAir today announced the appointment of former EasyJet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk as its new chief executive officer.

The appointment is effective from yesterday, GoAir said in a release.

He will be reporting to the airline's chairman, managing director and the board of directors, it added.

Vrieswijik, with over 25 years of experience in aviation and travel industry, comes at the helm following the resignation of Wolfgang Prock-Schauer last December.

Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir, said, Vrieswijik will work with the board and the leadership team to expand and implement a range of strategic initiatives to lead the airline into its next phase of growth.

"I am confident that Cor (Vrieswijk) will help scale GoAir further and establish it as a most profitable low cost carrier in the highly competitive Indian market," he added.

Besides EasyJet Airline Company, Vrieswijik has also worked with major aviation brands like Thomas Cook Group and Transavia Airlines, in various roles.