GoAir appoints ex-Airbus exec Miranda Mills as COO

Low-cost airline GoAir, which has been headless for some time now, has appointed industry veteran Miranda Mills, a former executive of Airbus and Rolls Royce, as its chief operating officer, effective August.

Mills will be heading operations and will report to managing director and chief executive Jeh Wadia, the airline told PTI confirming the appointment.

An aeronautical engineer from the University of Glasgow and a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, Mills has a career spanning over 25 years in the aerospace industry.

She has spent 16 years with Airbus which culminated in her running the British ENS satellite business unit while also being its global sales & marketing director. She was sales VP for commercial aircraft division for South Asia and had held may other roles before that.

After Airbus, she had a short stint with the satellite service company Inmarsat as president, followed by Rolls Royce's civil aerospace unit as the chief digital officer and director of transformation.

GoAir operates 285 daily flights connecting 24 domestic cities and four international destinations.