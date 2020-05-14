App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa to test, quarantine all entering state, says health minister

Testing will be done using Truenat kits — usually used for testing tuberculosis — as it gives a result within two hours

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Representative Image (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Goa will test all individuals entering the state for COVID-19, state health minister Vishwajit Rane has said. The move will allow the state to pick up its tourism industry in the post–coronavirus world.

COVID certificates will be mandatory for all people entering the state, Rane told ET.  Testing will be done using Truenat kits — usually used for testing tuberculosis — as it gives a result within two hours. The RT-PCR test, in contrast, takes at least 24 hours to yield results.

Those who test negative will be provided with a certificate, while those who test positive will be immediately moved to the COVID hospital in south Goa, Rane said, adding that all those returning will have to observe home quarantine, while international travellers would be sent for compulsory institutional quarantine.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

The decision comes as the state seeks to renew its tourism industry, and as over 500 sailors are expected to return to Goa from Italy next week and a train carrying 1,000 – which was stuck in Delhi due to the lockdown is expected this week, the report said.

The measures also come as neighbouring states Maharashtra and Karnataka have reported an increasing number of infections, Rane said. Goa has not reported any coronavirus cases in the last 25 days.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on May 14, 2020 10:46 am

#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Health #India #Tourism

