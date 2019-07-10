App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Goa opens up space in industrial estates for new investments

The latest amendment to the existing law would defreeze around 3.7 lakh sqm of land in various industrial estates across the state, Goa Industrial Development Corporation's Chairman Glenn Ticlo told reporters on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Goa government has amended a law to open up more space in its industrial estates to accommodate new investments in the coastal state.

The latest amendment to the existing law would defreeze around 3.7 lakh sqm of land in various industrial estates across the state, Goa Industrial Development Corporation's Chairman Glenn Ticlo told reporters on Tuesday.

The exercise of identifying more land to attract new investments would be completed in next three months, he said.

Close

Ticlo said unavailability of land was one of the major issues affecting the industrial growth in the state.

related news

But now, the state government has amended theGoa (Regulation of Land Development and Building Construction) Act-2008 and the Goa Land Development and Building Construction Regulations-2010.

"This will provide around 3.7 lakh square metres of land in different industrial estates which were reserved as open spaces. The available land can be allotted to new investments," he said.

The Goa government is also looking at distributing 24 lakh sqm of land, which has been unlocked from Special Economic Zone (SEZ) promoters, to new and existing industries, said the chairman of the state-run body.

The government worked out an amicable settlement with five SEZ promoters who agreed to give back the land which they were holding since 2006, he added.

There are around 2,489 big and small units spread across 23 industrial estates in Goa.

Verna in South Goa district is the largest estate with 539 industrial units, followed by Kundaim in North Goa district having 356 units.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Business #Companies #Real Estate

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.