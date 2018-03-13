App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 12, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa modifies earlier order, allows iron ore extraction till Mar 15

In a notification issued earlier in the wake of a Supreme Court order, the department had sought closure of tapping fresh minerals from March 13 onwards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tweaking its previous order, the Goa Mines and Geology department today allowed lease-owners to continue extracting iron ore from different mining leases till March 15 on their request, an official said.

In a notification issued earlier in the wake of a Supreme Court order, the department had sought closure of tapping fresh minerals from March 13 onwards.

In its order dated February 7, the apex court quashed 88 mining leases in Goa and asked them to stop extraction of ore from March 15 onwards.

In the wake of the SC order, the Mines and Geology department had directed the mining leases to stop extraction from March 13.

However, the department today stated the lease holders can continue extraction of ore till 7 PM of March 15.

Director of Mines Prasanna Acharya said lease-holders had met him and requested the extraction of ore be allowed till March 15 as per the SC order.

"Modifying earlier instructions, the lease holders are now allowed to continue their mining operations of extraction till March 15 under the supervision of Regional Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines, Margao," as per the latest order.

The state government will allow transportation of ore from the mining leases till 7 PM of March 15, it stated.

"As far as the mining machinery and other movable and immovable properties of lease-holders are concerned, the same shall be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act 1957, and Rules made thereunder, hence earlier instructions stand modified," Acharya said.

The apex court had said it was giving time till March 15 to mining lease holders, who have been granted a second renewal in violation of its previous directions, to manage their affairs.

Goa is staring at a revenue loss of Rs 3,500 crore annually and downscaling of nearly two lakh jobs following the SC order.

