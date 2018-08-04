App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa mining stamp duty error leads to Rs 108 cr loss: CAG

Mining leases in the state were renewed in 2014 after the Supreme Court lifted a ban it had imposed in 2012 over allegations of illegal mining.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has stated that the Goa government's "incorrect working" of stamp duty on 13 mining leases had led to a loss of over Rs 108 crore to the state Exchequer.

The CAG report, for fiscal 2016-17, said that the stamp duty of these 13 leases from January 5, 2015, to February 16, 2016, should have been Rs 169.72 crore, as per proper calculations, instead of Rs 66.45 crore that the state's Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) collected.

This, the report said, was a short recovery of stamp duty of Rs 103.27 crore and another Rs 5.16 crore as registration fee on this amount.

"Thus, failure on the part of the DMG in assessing the correct stamp duty resulted in a short recovery of stamp duty and registration fee amounting to Rs 108.43 crore," the CAG report stated.

"Audit scrutiny of 76 mining lease deeds executed by the DMG with the lease-holders, and registered by civil registrars cum sub-registrars, has revealed that the stamp duty was incorrectly worked out," the CAG report pointed out.

Mining leases in the state were renewed in 2014 after the Supreme Court lifted a ban it had imposed in 2012 over allegations of illegal mining.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #Business #CAG #Goa #India

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.