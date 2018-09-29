App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt gives Mandovi River casinos 6-month extension

There are six offshore casinos operating on the Mandovi River

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government has granted an extension of six months to casinos operating on Mandovi River, state Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said Saturday.

A 6-month extension granted earlier in April this year will expire Sunday and the latest extension allows these off-shore casinos on the river to operate till March 30, 2019, he said.

"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has signed the cabinet note (in this connection)," said Dhavalikar.

There are six offshore casinos operating on the Mandovi River.

The Goa government is currently in the process of drafting a casino policy that will spell out the future course of action to shift them from the river.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 02:18 pm

tags #Business #Goa

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.