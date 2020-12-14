Goa flights are again packed ahead of New Year

As the country moved from one lockdown to another, Goa was one of the tiny areas on the map that was considered a green zone. This meant that the State had not recorded a new case and did not have any active cases. At one point, there was talk of opening up flights only between green zones. With some of these zones located in the North East, one was wondering who would fly from Goa to the North East or the other way. Then, all hell broke loose, the country opened up and suddenly there was a deluge of Covid-19 cases across States. The erstwhile green zones did not take time to start reporting cases again.

Initially, people were eager to stay away from cities and preferably in green zones. The increase in cases across the country led to a pause in travel, especially for leisure, until it suddenly burst out.

While the #Unlock phases reopened many parts of the economy, Goa had not yet allowed hotels to open. In July, a limited number of hotels were allowed to open with restrictions linked to quarantine and a negative RT-PCR test. As the country moved forward through different phases of unlocking, tourism picked up and Goa is back on the radar as one of the top destinations.

From less than 15,000 passengers in June — the first full month of operations after restart — November recorded nearly 3 lakh passengers. The number is a whopping 75 percent more than October. Goa and Port Blair were among the lowest in terms of traffic since air services restarted and were operating at less than 20 percent of last year’s numbers for a considerable duration.

What helped?

Extended Work From Home, school holidays on account of festivities, fatigue and most importantly rising recoveries seem to have got people out of their homes and to the beach. The last few weeks have seen confidence rise in air travel, with the numbers not slipping below the 2 lakh mark for even a single day since November 19.

Rising recoveries and news of vaccine successes have also led to the positive sentiment among travellers.

This was coupled with assurances from hotels on safety and sanitisation along with some unbeatable rates from four- and five-star properties. Many properties and chains also advertised beach access and seclusion as their USP to attract more tourists.

Current connectivity

Airlines have gone into overdrive when it comes to connectivity with Goa. For next Sunday, there are 13 flights between Delhi and Goa while there are 15 from Mumbai. Currently the Maharashtra government requires passengers to have a negative RT-PCR test while landing back from four states, including Goa. There are 12 flights between Bengaluru and Goa while 7 flights are on sale between Hyderabad and Goa.

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by fleet and domestic market share, has the lion's share of flights into and out of Goa, which is often referred to as the country’s only party destination. The airline is operating five flights each from Mumbai and Delhi and four flights each from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. IndiGo also has the maximum cities connected to Goa, including Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Chandigarh.

The frequency of distribution is such that IndiGo has more flights between Mumbai and Goa than it does between Mumbai and Chennai or Mumbai and Kolkata.

Tail note

If traffic to leisure destinations is any indication then we are looking at a return to normal and pre-Covid numbers much earlier than global body IATA expects. While IATA sees air traffic returning to pre-Covid levels by 2024, this column in the past has argued that domestic traffic in India could bounce back much earlier and possibly in Q3 of Calendar year 2021.

Going by the tourist traffic to Goa and the pristine island nation of Maldives, GDP and economy worries seem to have been forgotten. And this is indeed remarkable news for the travel, aviation and hospitality sectors, which have borne the brunt of the pandemic. For now, all flights lead to Goa!