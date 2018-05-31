Goa delegation meets Gadkari, seeks help for mining industry

A delegation of the Goa government met Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi today, seeking his intervention for resumption of mining activities in the state.

The delegation led by senior minister Sudin Dhavalikar comprised Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar and legislators Nilesh Cabral and Dipak Pawaskar.

"The delegation met Gadkari in Delhi, where they discussed the issue with him. Gadkari is aware of the crisis as he had attended a meeting in Goa on the issue," Union AYUSH minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik told reporters here.

He said the delegation will also meet BJP chief Amit Shah and Attorney General K K Venugopal during their Delhi visit.

"The Goa government is doing everything possible to start the mining industry in the state again. We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the industry restarts," Naik said.

Responding to a question on Congress' claims that they have a solution for the mining crisis, Naik said, "Anyone who has a valid suggestion or solution is welcome. Our ultimate aim that the mining industry resumes as many people are suffering due to its closure."

The Supreme Court in its order passed in February this year, had quashed second renewals of 88 mining leases while directing them to stop operations after March 15.

As per the government estimates around two lakh people in the state are dependent on this industry.