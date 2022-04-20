Go First, SpiceJet announce sale; ticket prices start from close to Rs 2,500

Private carriers Go First and SpiceJet on April 20 announced sales, with the air tickets priced as low as close to Rs 2,500.

While the sale has begun today, both the airlines are offering tickets at discounted rates for the flights scheduled between June and September -- the monsoon season.

The booking period for the Go First sale will last from April 20-25, and the tickets can be booked for flights scheduled between June 20 and September 30, 2022, the aircraft operator said, adding that "the offer is applicable only on domestic flights". The fares are starting from Rs 2,490 (all inclusive), it noted.

The booking period for SpiceJet sale, which also began today, will last till April 23. The travel period ranges from June 20 to September 25. "Now book your domestic flights at unbelievable fare starting at just Rs.2492/ (sic)," the airline said in a social media post.

The sales have been announced at a time when the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are on a boil. The surge in fuel rate is expected to push the air fares, which in-turn would hinder the recovery of the pandemic-hit aviation sector.

Notably, the state-owned fuel retailers had hiked the ATF prices by 18 percent, the steepest ever, on March 16 to bring the prices to Rs 110,666.29 per kl in the national capital.