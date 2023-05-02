 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Go First moves Delaware court to enforce Pratt & Whitney arbitration award

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST

Go First is the second airline in India to be grounded since 2019

Low-cost carrier Go First, which filed for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 2, has also moved a plea before a court in Delaware, United States, seeking enforcement of an order issued by the Singapore International Arbitration Commission (SIAC) against American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

Go First, in the emergency petition moved before the Delaware Federal Court on April 28, called for a legal order to force Pratt & Whitney to comply with SIAC's two arbitral awards, issued on March 30 and April 15.

"If Pratt does not immediately comply with the awards, there is a significant risk that Go First will go out of business and be forced to declare bankruptcy," the petition stated.

"As the award recognized, Go First requires a minimum of 103 engines from Pratt for normal operations, yet only approximately 56 currently are serviceable," the airline further added.