    Go First partners Visa Lounge to offer travel-related services to passengers

    Post the tie-up, passengers can apply for e-visa on the Go First website, for countries which offer an e-visa facility, the city-based airline said in a release.

    PTI
    April 04, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    Domestic carrier Go First on Monday announced its collaboration with e-visa services provider Visa Lounge to offer travel-related services to passengers.

    Post the tie-up, passengers can apply for e-visa on the Go First website, for countries which offer an e-visa facility, the city-based airline said in a release.

    The service can be accessed from the "Visa Services" section on the platform, which will be managed and operated exclusively by Visa Lounge, it said.

    Visa Lounge's innovation offers a simple one-form, one-click solution on one single platform, the release said.

    "The world today lives in an age where time is of prime essence and this service will help passengers to save a lot of time and effort, making their travel experience seamless,” Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said.

    "We tasked ourselves with finding a solution built on our technology to help compress timelines and accelerate the road to recovery, Clevio Monteiro, CEO of Visa Lounge, said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Go First #Visa Lounge
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 05:26 pm
