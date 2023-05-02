Go First needs 20 aircraft to return to service, break even on daily operations: CEO Kaushik Khona

Go First needs at least 20 aircraft to return to service and break even on daily operations, said Kaushik Khona, the chief executive officer of the cash-strapped airline, while speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol on May 2.

"We just require engines, the sooner we have engines the faster we will return to operations," Khona said, hours after the low-cost airline filed for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Go First has squarely blamed Pratt & Whitney for the company's weak financial position, as the American aerospace manufacturer has refused to comply with the arbitral award issued by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in favour of the airline.

The SIAC, in an order issued on March 30, had asked P&W to provide Go First with 10 serviceable engines by April 27, 2023 and 10 engines each month till December this year. However, P&W has refused to comply with the order.

"It has become impossible for Go First to keep operating with a limited fleet while paying in full lessor fees and other operational costs," Khona said. Go First, in a statement issued earlier in the day, said 25 of its aircraft - which comprises of 50 percent of the operating fleet - are grounded awaiting engines. Related stories NTPC registers 148% growth in coal production from captive mines

Govt tightens noose around delayed renewable energy projects, extensions only on merit

Oil falls 4% to five-week low on U.S. default worries, weak economic data The number of grounded aircraft due to the engine issue increased from 7 percent of its fleet in December 2019 to 31 percent in December 2020 and 50 percent in December 2022, it said, adding that this in-turn resulted in a revenue loss of around Rs 10,800 crore. Go First would be able to return to full-scale operations by September 2023 if P&W provides the airline with the engines, as stipulated in the SIAC order, Khona noted. The airline had, on April 28, also moved a petition before the Delaware court seeking enforcement of the Singapore arbitration panel's award. "We have no option left but to let the courts decide the future course of action," Khona said. "We hope the Delaware Federal Court upholds the decision awarded by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre," he added.

Moneycontrol News