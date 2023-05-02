 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Go First needs 20 aircraft to return to service, break even on daily operations: CEO Kaushik Khona

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

Go First would be able to return to full-scale operations by September 2023 if P&W provides the airline with the serviceable engines, as stipulated in the SIAC order, Kaushik Khona said.

Go First is the second airline, after Jet Airways, to file for bankruptcy since 2019

Go First needs at least 20 aircraft to return to service and break even on daily operations, said Kaushik Khona, the chief executive officer of the cash-strapped airline, while speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol on May 2.

"We just require engines, the sooner we have engines the faster we will return to operations," Khona said, hours after the low-cost airline filed for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Go First has squarely blamed Pratt & Whitney for the company's weak financial position, as the American aerospace manufacturer has refused to comply with the arbitral award issued by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in favour of the airline.

The SIAC, in an order issued on March 30, had asked P&W to provide Go First with 10 serviceable engines by April 27, 2023 and 10 engines each month till December this year. However, P&W has refused to comply with the order.