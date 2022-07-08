Go First monsoon sale offers fares starting at Rs 1,499

Private carrier Go First, formerly GoAir, has launched a limited period monsoon sale, with fares starting at Rs 1,499, taxes and fees included, for domestic travel, the second airline to offer discounted tickets in recent days.



Fares starting at Rs. 1,499 onwards!

Don't let the monsoon dampen your travel plans, grab #GOFIRST 's monsoon discount offer right away!

Booking period: July 7th-10th, 2022 only.

Travel period: July 26th, 2022 - March 31st, 2023. Book now: https://t.co/lpFpoLWKiVpic.twitter.com/zPn8fYdhtm — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 7, 2022

Passengers can book tickets across all domestic sectors during the July 7-11 sale period for travel between July 26, 2022 and March 31, 2023, the ultra low cost Mumbai-based airline said.

Go First has initiated this lowest fare offer for customers so that they can avail these attractive fares to plan their travel well in advance, it said.

Tickets for the flights can be booked through across all channels including Go First website, mobile app, airport kiosks, call centres, travel agents and OTAs.