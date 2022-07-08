English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Go First monsoon sale offers fares starting at Rs 1,499

    The four-day sale started on July 7 for travel between July 26 and March 31, 2023

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

    Private carrier Go First, formerly GoAir, has launched a limited period monsoon sale, with fares starting at Rs 1,499, taxes and fees included, for domestic travel, the second airline to offer discounted tickets in recent days.

    Passengers can book tickets across all domestic sectors during the July 7-11 sale period for travel between July 26, 2022 and March 31, 2023, the ultra low cost Mumbai-based airline said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Go First has initiated this lowest fare offer for customers so that they can avail these attractive fares to plan their travel well in advance, it said.

    Tickets for the flights can be booked through across all channels including Go First website, mobile app, airport kiosks, call centres, travel agents and OTAs.

    AirAsia India on July 7 launched a “Splash Sale” with fares starting from Rs 1,497 on routes like Delhi-Jaipur, in addition to discounted fares across its network. The offer is available on bookings made till July 10 for travel between July 26, 2022 and March 31, 2023, the same as Go First.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #airfares #Go First #GO FIRST airlines #monsoon sale
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 03:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.