Go First hopes to resume daily flights by June-end

Go First's insolvency plea was admitted by the NCLT on May 10

Go First, which filed for insolvency in early May after suspending operations, is hopeful of resuming daily flights by June-end, news agency Bloomberg said on June 15, citing sources linked to the crisis-hit carrier.

The airline has shared a revival plan with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), saying it can fly 157 daily flights, as against 164 it did before halting its operations, the sources added. This would amount to a restoration of around 94 percent of Go First's daily flights that were being operated till May 1.

The carrier abruptly suspended operations on May 2, blaming engine supplier Pratts & Whitney for its unsustainable situation.

Go First is hopeful that its revival plan will be cleared by the regulator this week, the sources told Bloomberg, adding the clearance will allow the airline to start operations within the next two weeks.

The airline was yet to react to the news report. The DGCA has also not issued any statement in this regard.

The airline, which accounted for 6.4 percent of the Indian aviation market share, has taken steps over the past few weeks to retain its pilots and crew. In a communication dated May 24, Go First assured them that their salary for April would be credited to their accounts before the commencement of operations.

This was followed by another note in the final week of May. The airline promised to provide a retention allowance of Rs 1 lakh a month to pilots and Rs 50,000 to the co-pilots in addition to their existing salary. Go First also offered to roll out the allowance for pilots who have recently resigned but were willing to withdraw their resignations by June 15.