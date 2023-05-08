Go First crisis: Lessors request to deregister and export 13 more A320 aircraft, DGCA official says

Go First suspended flights and filed for insolvency on May 2

The lessors of Go First have requested to deregister and export 13 more A320 aircraft from India, an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

This comes three days after lessors of Go First's 20 aircraft had sought the deregistration and repossession under the provisions of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA).

In all, the lessors have requested to deregister and export 33 A320 operated by Go First till May 8, the official added.

The names of the lessors, who have sought the deregistration of 13 more aircraft, have been shared by the DGCA. They are as follows: The lessors who have sought deregistration of the 13 more aircraft are SFV Aircraft, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland, Sky High XCV Leasing Company, GAL MSN and DAE (SY 22) 13 Ireland.

Earlier, GY Aviation Lease, SMBC Aviation Capital, Banas Aviation Leasing Limited, Narmada Aviation Leasing Limited had asked to deregister the 20 planes of Go First.

Go First had suspended all flights and filed for for insolvency on May 2. The embattled carrier owes Rs 6,500 crore to its creditors which includes lenders such as Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India and Deutsche Bank, according to its bankruptcy filing. It had not defaulted on any of these dues as of the end of April.

The airline's total liabilities to all creditors, including banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors stand at Rs 11,463 crore.

Lessors caught off guard

Go First's move to file for bankruptcy took the lessors of its aircraft off guard, and they are now caught between a rock and a hard place. If the NCLT accepts the airlines’ request for a moratorium on its financial obligations, they will not be able to take back their aircraft from the airline even if they don’t get paid.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) prohibits the recovery of any property by an owner or lessor where such property is occupied by or in the possession of the corporate debtor. This means that if Go First goes into insolvency, lessors of the airline cannot take back the flights.

Since Go First went public with its insolvency plans, these lessors have made a dash to get the aircraft back by applying to the aviation regulator, the DGCA, to deregister some of its planes.

This is a long-drawn process but even if they get access to the planes, the next challenge would be to get these planes to fly. Most of them are grounded because of faulty engines supplied by US-based Pratt & Whitney (P&W); the issue which is at the core of this crisis faced by Go First.

“The lessors would rather get possession of the aircraft and then find a way to fly them than have them lie in some hangar in the possession of the airline. If the moratorium starts, the lessors can’t get the planes back, and breaching the moratorium has criminal penalties,” a lawyer advising one of the stakeholders told Moneycontrol.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)