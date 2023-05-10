Go First cancels all flights scheduled till May 19, assures full refunds

Apologising for the cancellation, Go First also said that the airline is committed to providing all the assistance they can

Go First airlines tweeted on May 10 that all its flights scheduled till May 19 have been cancelled. The airline cited operational reasons for the cancellation of flights.

The airline also said that it will issue complete refunds for the money passengers have paid to book the flights.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," Go First said in its tweet.

The airline re-assured its flyers about the continuation of operations and resumption of flights.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for

immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able

to resume bookings shortly," Go First said.

Go First has filed a bankruptcy plea, the bankruptcy plea ruling that will also have major implications for foreign lessors trying to repossess planes.

The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, has said its financial crisis was sparked by "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. The US engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies, has called the claims without evidence.