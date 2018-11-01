App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

GN Bajpai resigns from new IL&FS board; cites personal reasons

The government’s decision to appoint Bajpai was reported to have been questioned by proxy advisory firms.

GN Bajpai has resigned as an independent director of the newly-formed board of debt-laden IL&FS, citing personal reasons, according to a release filed with the exchanges.

The government’s decision to appoint Bajpai was reported to have been questioned by proxy advisory firms. The reason was a conflict of interest issue raised by the SFIO against Bajpai, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and also an independent director of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Bajpai's firm was said to have received payments for services to the Vijay Mallya-promoted airline when he was on its board. He resigned from his post in January 2012, just before trouble started brewing at the airline.

Currently, the board includes GC Chaturvedi, Chairman of ICICI Bank, former bureaucrats Vineet Nayyar, Malini Shankar, Nand Kishore and CS Rajan, who was appointed on October 3 to revive the infrastructure company.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ILFS #India

