App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

GWM appoints James Yang as President for Indian subsidiary

On his new role, Yang said, "India holds great importance for GWM and is an important partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. Our commitment towards the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and R&D facility.”

PTI

Chinese auto major Great Wall Motor Company (GWM) on Thursday said it has appointed James Yang as President for its Indian subsidiary. The company also said it has appointed Parker Shi as Managing Director of GWM India.

Yang brings vast experience in the areas of research and development (R&D), project and marketing management and will be leading the entire GWM India project with major focus on R&D, plant and industrial operations in India, the company said in a statement.

On his new role, Yang said, "India holds great importance for GWM and is an important partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. Our commitment towards the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and R&D facility.”

Close

The company said Shi has global experience and has made immense contribution in expanding GWM business in Middle East, Africa and Australia regions before joining India project.

related news

"He will be responsible for Commercial Operations for GWM in India," the statement said.

Shi said, "We at GWM are highly optimistic about the India market and we foresee recovery of the market in near future."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Great Wall Motor Company #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon