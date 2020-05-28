GWM appoints James Yang as President for Indian subsidiary

Chinese auto major Great Wall Motor Company (GWM) on Thursday said it has appointed James Yang as President for its Indian subsidiary. The company also said it has appointed Parker Shi as Managing Director of GWM India.

Yang brings vast experience in the areas of research and development (R&D), project and marketing management and will be leading the entire GWM India project with major focus on R&D, plant and industrial operations in India, the company said in a statement.

On his new role, Yang said, "India holds great importance for GWM and is an important partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. Our commitment towards the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and R&D facility.”

The company said Shi has global experience and has made immense contribution in expanding GWM business in Middle East, Africa and Australia regions before joining India project.

"He will be responsible for Commercial Operations for GWM in India," the statement said.

Shi said, "We at GWM are highly optimistic about the India market and we foresee recovery of the market in near future."



