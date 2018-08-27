App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Warora Energy account standard, no impact of RBI circular: GMR Infra

Reserve Bank had come out with 'Resolution of Stressed Assets-Revised Framework' on February 12, 2018. State Bank of India managing director Arijit Basu had recently said that about 7-8 power sector projects worth Rs 17,000 crore are expected to be resolved soon as lenders are nearing consensus on these.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

GMR Infrastructure today said its arm GMR Warora Energy Ltd (GWEL) does not have any pending dues with any of its lenders and is not affected by the RBI's February 12 circular.

"For GWEL there are no over dues with any of its lenders as on date and the account is "STANDARD" with all lenders," the company said in a filing to BSE. "GMR Warora Energy Ltd (GWEL) will not be affected by the RBI Circular dated February 12, 2018 as GWEL has cleared all dues to the existing lenders as on August 27, 2018," it said.

Reserve Bank had come out with 'Resolution of Stressed Assets-Revised Framework' on February 12, 2018. State Bank of India managing director Arijit Basu had recently said that about 7-8 power sector projects worth Rs 17,000 crore are expected to be resolved soon as lenders are nearing consensus on these.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 10:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GMR Warora Energy

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.