GMR to invest Rs 6,300 crore on Hyderabad airport expansion

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (PC- IANS)

GMR Group is investing Rs 6,300 crore on Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here to expand the aerodrome capacity to 34 million passengers per annum by 2024, a senior executive of the company said on Friday. Antoine Crombez, Deputy CEO, GMR Airports Ltd, said the majority of funds for the expansion are raised through issuance of bonds.

"This is as part of Hyderabad (airport) expansion both domestic side and international side of the airport. We are investing Rs 6,300 crore. It is investment to expand capacity to reach 34 million passenger capacity by 2024," Crombez told.