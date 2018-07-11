GMR sans SkyTrax rating disqualified for Philippines airport

GMR group, which is looking to bid for operations and Maintenance contract of Clark International Airport in the Philippines has been disqualified as it does not have required ranking by SkyTrax, an international air transport rating organisation.

GMR along with its Philippines partner Megawide Construction Corporation won the EPC contract for the Clark Airport. "We also confirm that Megawide's partner, GMR, is not qualified because of the Skytrax requirement.

Megawide is not currently looking for a new partner for the operation and management of Clark International Airport. However, several operators have approached Megawide for a possible partnership,"Megawide said in a regulatory filing.

When contacted a GMR spokesperson said they are requesting the Philippines authorities concerned for changes to the qualification criterionas the India infra major believes that it is one of the leading airport operators in the country. "Both GMR and Megawide are evaluating the Clark O&M opportunity together.

In this context, we have requested changes to the qualification criterion in light of the fact that GMR Group operates Delhi and Hyderabad airports, both of which are rated as the best airports in the world by Airports Council International in terms of Airport Service Quality (ASQ)," GMR official told PTI in an email reply.

As per the requirements earlier announced by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) of the Philippines only those companies which have at least 3 years of experience in operating and maintaining an international airport included in the latest Skytrax list of the world's 20 best airports, among others can participate in the auction.

ASQ Survey is the preferred airport service quality benchmark adopted by 340 airports across 85 countries. The ASQ rankings are determined by Airports Council International through a scientific methodology.

Most airport concessions insist on meeting Airport service quality standards as specified by ACI." GMR-Megawide among other firms is in the race for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract of Clark International Airport (CIA) in Pampanga province in the Philippines.

A GMR Group company along with its partner, Manila-based Megawide was in December last year awarded the USD 250million Clark International Airport EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction ) contract in the southeast Asian nation.

The EPC project scope involves design, construction, testing and commissioning of a new terminal with a capacity of eight million passengers per annum.

GMR-Megawide have started executing Clark Airport EPC contract and funds needed for the project have been tied up, the GMR official said.