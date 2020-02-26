App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR receives Rs 5,248 cr from Groupe ADP

In a filing to stock exchanges on Wednesday, GMR Infrastructure said the group has received Rs 5,248 crore towards first tranche of payment from Groupe ADP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GMR Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has received Rs 5,248 crore from Groupe ADP as part of a deal wherein the French major is buying 49 per cent stake in the domestic group's airport business. On February 21, it was announced that Groupe ADP would acquire 49 per cent stake in GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) for Rs 10,780 crore.

In a filing to stock exchanges on Wednesday, GMR Infrastructure said the group has received Rs 5,248 crore towards first tranche of payment from Groupe ADP.

"The end utilisation of monies has been mainly for corporate debt reduction. Further, GMR Group has provided exit to the existing private equity investors in GMR Airports Ltd," it added.

Close

The deal would help the group to reduce its debt burden.

related news

As per an investor presentation, a copy of which was filed to the stock exchanges, the deal would help in "significant deleveraging at GMR Infrastructure Ltd using the equity raise" as well as result in "improved cash-flow and profitability"

Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP) would buy 100 per cent stake in GMR Infra Services Ltd and then 49 per cent shareholding in GAL. GMR Infra Services is an operating and holding company. Its primary business is to hold shares in GAL.

Shares of GMR Infrastructure dropped 4.50 per cent to close at Rs 24.40 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Competition Commission has given its nod for the deal under the green channel, which allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of combinations, subject to certain conditions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Business #GMR Infrastructure

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.