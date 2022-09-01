GMR Power and Urban Infra board approves raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via securities

GMR Power and Urban Infra, an arm of GMR Enterprises, on Thursday said that its board has given a go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via issuance of securities. The approval was accorded in the board meeting held on Thursday.

"The company at its meeting held on September 1... have approved for raiasing of funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore," GMR Power and Urban Infra ((GPUIL) said in a BSE filing. The funds would be raised via securities which also includes QIP and foreign currency convertible bonds, in one or more tranches subject to the go-ahead by the shareholders and other regulatory approvals, the filing said.

GPUIL operates in sectors such as energy, urban infrastructure and transportation.