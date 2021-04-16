MARKET NEWS

GMR launches 'AeroCity' at Hyderabad Airport

Spread across 1,500 acres, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is envisaged to be an integrated mixed-use development, which includes key ports and establishments such as Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park and Hospitality etc.

PTI
April 16, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Infra major, GMR Group on Friday announced the launch of GMR AeroCity Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport as part of its vision to provide world-class infrastructure in India.

According to a release from the company, spread across 1,500 acres, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is envisaged to be an integrated mixed-use development, which includes key ports and establishments such as Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park and Hospitality etc.

GMR Infra shares gain 3% after company files composite scheme application with NCLT

It also provides complete living and working experience, with support infrastructure including schools,healthcare, rental accommodation, leisure & entertainment.

"Hyderabad AeroCity is creating a paradigm shift in the way of doing business in India. It offers connected, smart and sustainable work spaces with optimum leasing depths to maximize workspace design efficiency," Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development (ALD) said.

Close

Spanning around 1 Million sq.ft of leasable area, spread over four Towers (being developed in phases, with Tower 1 fully occupied and Tower 2 ready for occupancy),GMR AeroCity Hyderabad has been seamlessly designed for the future business corridor, the release further said.
PTI
TAGS: #GMR AeroCity Hyderabad #GMR Group #GMR Infra #Hyderabad Airport
first published: Apr 16, 2021 04:01 pm

