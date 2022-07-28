GMR Infrastructure to change name to GMR Airports Infrastructure

Representational image

GMR Infrastructure will seek shareholders' approval to change its name to GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. The company will seek the nod of shareholders through a postal ballot, it said in a filing to BSE on Thursday.

Shareholders' approval will be sought for the change of name of the company from 'GMR Infrastructure Limited' to 'GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd' and consequent alteration in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company, the filing said. The voting through the electronic mode will commence from July 29 and end on August 27.

GMR Group is operating Delhi and Hyderabad airports as well as the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in the Philippines. Earlier this month, the group said its joint venture Angkasa Pura Aviasi has started operating the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia. It also recently finished the construction of Clark Airport in the Philippines and is also coming up with a new airport at Crete in Greece.