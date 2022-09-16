GMR Infrastructure renamed as GMR Airports Infrastructure

GMR Infrastructure has been renamed as GMR Airports Infrastructure with effect from September 15, in order to reflect the fact that the company is now primarily a holding company for the GMR Group's airport assets, according to a stock exchange notification on September 16.

The GMR Group had in August 2020 announced its plans to restructure its various business verticals, spin-off and list its airports business separately.

The scheme of amalgamation, which involved the demerger of GMR Power Infra from GMR Infrastructure, was completed in December 2021.

GMR group’s airport portfolio has around 172 million passenger capacity in operation and under development, comprising India's busiest Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The GMR group also operates Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in the Philippines while greenfield projects under development includes an airport at Mopa in Goa and another airport at Heraklion, Crete, Greece in partnership with GEK Terna.

The company had in July sought shareholders' approval to change its name to GMR Airports Infrastructure.

Earlier this month, the Board of GMR Infrastructure also approved raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore via foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other security.

The funds will be used for various infrastructure projects currently undertaken by the group. Group firm GMR Airports is developing airport cities on commercial land available around its airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa.

GMR Hyderabad Aerocity is being developed as a new-age smart business hub. The group, which recently sold several coal-based power projects, now has an installed capacity of over 3,000 Mw and is setting up renewable power projects.

The transportation and urban infrastructure division has four operating highway assets spanning over 1,824 lane kilometers. The group’s EPC business is working on the design and construction of the prestigious Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India. The group is also developing Special Investment Regions in India.