App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Infra's loss shrinks to 279cr in Q3

The consolidated gross revenues for the quarter under discussion was Rs 2196 crore. It was Rs 1958 crore in Q3FY19, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GMR Infrastructure Ltd's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended December 31 narrowed to Rs 279 crore against Rs 542 crore in the October- December period, last fiscal, a filing from the company with the bourses said on Thursday.

The consolidated gross revenues for the quarter under discussion was Rs 2196 crore. It was Rs 1958 crore in Q3FY19, it said.

Revenues from the Airports segment stood at Rs 1615.2 crore against Rs 1358.3 crore in the third quarter of FY19, while Power vertical garnered Rs 207.2 crore against Rs 145.7 crore in Q3FY19.

Close

Traffic at Delhi Airport grew by 6 per cent YoY to 18.7 million passengers in Q3FY20 and generated cash profit of Rs 143 crore. Work for increasing the capacity from 66 million per annum to 100 million PAX by 2022 is progressing as per schedule, it said.

related news

Traffic at Hyderabad Airport grew by 9 per cent YoY to 5.9 million in Q3FY20 from 5.5 million in Q3FY19 and generated cash profit of Rs 241 crore in Q3FY20 vis a vis RS 231 crore in Q3FY19.

Expansion work of increasing the capacity from 12 million per annum to 34 million is progressing as per schedule, GMR said.

GMR Group's Airport portfolio has around 172 million passenger capacity in operation and under development, comprising of India's busiest Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in Philippines.
.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:22 pm

tags #Business #GMR Infrastructure Ltd #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.