GMR Infra to seek shareholders' nod for minority stake sale in airport biz

GMR Infrastructure Ltd on February 29 said it will seek shareholders' nod for minority stake sale in its airport business. In a notice to shareholders, the company sought approval for "divestment of minority equity stake in GMR Airports Ltd".
On February 21, it was announced that Groupe ADP would acquire 49 percent stake in GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) for Rs 10,780 crore.
Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP) would buy 100 percent stake in GMR Infra Services Ltd and then 49 percent shareholding in GAL. GMR Infra Services is an operating and holding company. Its primary business is to hold shares in GAL.
The company will also seek nod for divestment of entire equity stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd held by GMR Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of the firm.
