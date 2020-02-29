App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Infra to seek shareholders' nod for minority stake sale in airport biz

The company will also seek nod for divestment of entire equity stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd held by GMR Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of the firm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GMR Infrastructure Ltd on February 29 said it will seek shareholders' nod for minority stake sale in its airport business. In a notice to shareholders, the company sought approval for "divestment of minority equity stake in GMR Airports Ltd".

On February 21, it was announced that Groupe ADP would acquire 49 percent stake in GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) for Rs 10,780 crore.

Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP) would buy 100 percent stake in GMR Infra Services Ltd and then 49 percent shareholding in GAL. GMR Infra Services is an operating and holding company. Its primary business is to hold shares in GAL.

Close

The company will also seek nod for divestment of entire equity stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd held by GMR Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of the firm.

related news

On February 17, JSW Energy had announced signing a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd, which owns and operates a 1,050 MW (3x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha, for Rs 5,321 crore (subject to working capital and other adjustments).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #GMR Infrastructure Limited #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.