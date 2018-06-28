App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Infra Ltd makes bid to develop greenfield commercial port

Given the strategic location, the port is expected to become the Gateway to the East Coast of India. Once operational, the port will have initial capacity of 16 million tonnes, GMR Infrastructure Ltd said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GMR Infrastructure Ltd today said it made a successful bid to develop a greenfield commercial port through Swiss Challenge mode at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release issued by the infra major, the Greenfield Port would be located at about 30 km north from Kakinada and proposed to be developed as an all-weather, deep draft, multi-cargo Port. The port is located at one of strategic nodes of the Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor and is expected to benefit from the associated corridor developments.

Given the strategic location, the port is expected to become the Gateway to the East Coast of India. Once operational, the port will have initial capacity of 16 million tonnes, it said.

Revenue share payable to AP government under the bid is 2.7 per cent of Gross Revenue for the period of 30 years. GoAP also approved provision of external infrastructure such as roads connecting to the nearest highway to the port boundary, water supply up to port boundary and power supply from nearest substation up to port boundary, as per AP Ports Policy.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #AP Ports Policy #Business #Companies #GMR Infrastructure Ltd #greenfield port

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.