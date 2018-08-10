App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Infra board to consider raising up to Rs 2,950 cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GMR Infrastructure Ltd said its board will consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 2,950 crore through various routes at its meeting on August 14.

In a BSE filing, GMR Infrastructure said it will seek Board approval for raising up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranches through issue of equity shares or equity-linked instruments, debentures or any other securities.

Also, approval is being sought for "raising of funds, up to Rs 450 crore in one or more tranches through issue of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) under Section 62 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013".

It added that the enabling resolution and resolution for issue OCDs is subject to approval of shareholders.

In a previous filing, GMR Infrastructure had said its Board of Directors is scheduled on August 14 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
