App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Hyderabad International Airport divests stake in flight training arm

"GHIAL...has divested its 100 per cent stake in its subsidiary namely Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Ltd (APFTAL) to a third party, for a token consideration," GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

GMR Infrastructure on Monday said its subsidiary GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has fully divested its stake in its flight training arm to a third party for a token consideration. The company did not disclose what that token consideration was.

"GHIAL...has divested its 100 per cent stake in its subsidiary namely Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Ltd (APFTAL) to a third party, for a token consideration," GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

APFTAL, engaged in the business of providing flight training, had reported a turnover of Rs 4.72 crore for the nine month period ended December 31, 2018.

"Consequent to the above divestment, APFTAL has ceased to be a subsidiary of GHIAL and thereby also of GIL," the company added.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Airport #Business #Companies #GMR Infrastructure

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.