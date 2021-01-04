GMR Hyderabad and Dubai Airports sign MoU to bring 'HYDXB-VAXCOR', a vaccine air freight corridor

Representative image: Reuters

In order to build an exclusive Vaccine Air Freight Corridor Product called 'HYDXB-VAXCOR, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Airports Limited.

This MoU was signed in the backdrop of Hyderabad emerging as a hub for coronavirus vaccine and other antidotes.

Several coronavirus vaccine developers have their base in Hyderabad.

According to it, as per HYDXB-VAXCOR, the two airports Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Dubai Airport will adhere to the temperature-sensitive vaccine shipments moving between both the airports for further connections to various continents, LiveMint reported it saying in a release.

It will also build this service offering as a key differentiator and value proposition for the vaccine customers and logistics stakeholders.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As a result of this agreement, the journey of the COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturing units to the airport and hub logistics to delivery to end-customers will be streamlined. This will be carried out through a rollout of customised and simplified processes, along with infrastructural support.

This partnership between the airports will also have a technology collaboration. Under this, the entities will explore and work together on an integrated IT solution.

This will give end-to-end visibility including shipment temperature and status tracking for the customers while the cargo is in transit between Hyderabad and Dubai and during its onwards journey to various global destinations, the report said.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMR Hyderabad Pradeep Panicker, "HYDXB-VAXCOR" is being offered for global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

Panicker also said that in the current global context, there is a need for meticulous planning and collaborations to ensure safe and efficient air transportation of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are also significantly upgrading our handling capacities for Covid-19 Vaccine shipments requiring Cold to ultra-cold temperature ranges and becoming India's largest Air Cargo centre both for Export/Imports and Domestic distribution of the Vaccine," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Peter Griffiths, CEO of Dubai airports said that a major surge in demand for the efficient, safe, and reliable global distribution of high volumes of Covid-19 vaccines is expected in the coming months.

"Our partnership with GMR-Hyderabad is timed perfectly just as the global race to develop the vaccines enters the final stage. This corridor is the result of our proactive strategy to be ready with innovative, collaborative, and agile shipping solutions for the industry," he added.