you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR hands over facilities to US company

Absorbents or dessiccants are products that soak up the moisture content found in newly-manufactured items ranging from food products, pharmaceutical to electronic goods.

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) of GMR group, an infrastructure company, Thursday said it has completed and handed over temperature and humidity-controlled facilities for the assembly and packaging of absorbents to Multisorb, a USA-based oxygen and moisture management solutions provider.

Absorbents or dessiccants are products that soak up the moisture content found in newly-manufactured items ranging from food products, pharmaceutical to electronic goods.

GHASL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) which manages the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Spread out in approximately two acres of land within GMR multi-product SEZ, the facility houses Multisorb's state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in a clean room environment, a press release from GMR said here.

As with all Multisorb manufacturing sites, this facility is ISO 9001:2015-certified and is held to the same high-quality standards and procedures deployed in the global production facilities of the company, it said.

CEO of GMR Airport Land Development Aman Kapoor said in the release that "we welcome Multisorb of Filtration Group, the global market leaders in active packaging solutions, to the GMR Airport City, Hyderabad." "We have readied their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at GMR Hyderabad Airport SEZ," the release quoted Kapoor as saying.

The SEZ is offering an opportunity for economic growth in the state and would contribute to making the Airport City a new age destination for businesses.

GMR multiproduct SEZ is housed in the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park that offers 'ready-to-use' industrial infrastructure.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Business #GMR #India

