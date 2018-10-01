App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR emerges highest bidder for Nagpur Airport project

According to a press release issued by GMR Monday the project involves upgradation, modernisation, operation and maintenance of Nagpur Airport for a period of 30 years and includes construction of a new terminal amongst other works.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

GMR Airports Limited, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for the Development, Operations and Management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at Nagpur on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

According to a press release issued by GMR Monday the project involves upgradation, modernisation, operation and maintenance of Nagpur Airport for a period of 30 years and includes construction of a new terminal amongst other works.

Two bidders-GMR Airports and GVK submitted their bids. GMR Airports Limited has submitted the highest revenue share bid and expecting Letter of Award shortly, it said.

MIHAN India Limited, a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company, a Maharashtra government undertaking and Airport Authority of India, had started the RFP process to privatise the Nagpur airport in March 2018.

related news

In FY2017-18, Nagpur airport had handled 2.18 million passengers and 7,800 tonnes of cargo. Over the past five years the passenger traffic at the airport has grown at 11 percent CAGR while the airport ranks 17th in India in terms of cargo traffic.

Business Chairman GMR Airports, GBS Raju said, "We are very pleased to emerge as the privatisation of Nagpur Airport. We look forward to on this prestigious airport and to upgrade the existing airport to global standards which would be a matter of pride for the city of Nagpur and provide a further fillip to the economic potential of Vidharba region."

Executive Director, GMR Airports, Sidharath Kapur said Nagpur Airport is a strategically located high potential one and it would be a welcome addition to the company's growing portfolio of Indian and global airports and strengthen the platform of GMR Airport.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 11:45 am

tags #Business #Companies #GMR #Nagpur Airport project

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.