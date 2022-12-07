 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMR Airports, NIIF announce financial partnership; NIIF to invest in 3 airport projects

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

The investment by NIIF will include the Rs 631 crore in the greenfield international airport at Mopa (Goa), which is set for inauguration on December 11.

GMR Airports Ltd and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Wednesday announced a financial partnership under which NIIF will invest in three airport projects.

This will be NIIF's first investment in the domestic airport sector and its first direct investment in Goa, GMR said in a release.

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Ltd.

According to GMR, the transaction envisages NIIF making a primary investment of Rs 6.31 billion (Rs 631 crore) in the form of Compulsory Convertible Debenture (CCD) in GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a special purpose vehicle to run and operate the new Goa Airport.

The transaction is subject to customary completion conditions and necessary approvals, GMR added.