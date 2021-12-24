GMR arm signs shareholder agreement to develop and operate airport in Indonesia

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

GMR Airports Netherlands B.V, a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Ltd on 23 December signed the Shareholders' Agreement and a Share Subscription Agreement with for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, the former said in a press release.

As part of the agreement, GMR Airports Consortium has pledged an initial investment of $3.9 billion as part of a 25-year contract to develop the airport, which the state-owned Indonesian company will invest $2.1 billion into the project, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

Under the plan, Angkasa Pura II and GMR Airports Consortium would redevelop the airport which would see passenger numbers rise five-fold compared with pre-pandemic levels to rival Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi, a source said.

Under the deal, which was signed last month, GMR enters into 49:51 partnership with Angkasa Pura, the state-owned enterprise and the bidding authority for the Kualanamu International Airport.

The consortium will transform Kualanamu International Airport into Western International hub of Indonesia, GMR said in its statement.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The project scope includes operation, development and expansion of the airport over a period of 25 years. Kualanamu International Airport is an operating Airport with healthy cash flows.