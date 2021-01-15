MARKET NEWS

GMR, Adani, Godrej and 7 other firms in race to redevelop Mumbai railway station

The 10 organisations that submitted the applications are GMR Enterprises, ISQ Asia Infrastructure, Kalpatatu Power Transmission, Adani Railway Transport, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Properties, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments, Brookfield Infrastructure, Moribus Holdings, and Keystone Realtors.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) on January 15 announced that it has received 10 Request for Qualification (RFQ) applications for the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

The 10 organisations that submitted the applications are GMR Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure, Kalpatatu Power Transmission Ltd, Adani Railway Transport Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Oberoi Properties Ltd, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV, Moribus Holdings Pte. Ltd, and Keystone Realtors Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai's CSMT station to get Rs 1,642 crore makeover

"This has been the best participation in recent times in terms of numbers of applications, when compared to projects of Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Goa Mopa Airport, Jewar Airport and other airports at Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram or other railway stations," IRSDC said in a statement.

Earlier in August, 2020, IRSDC invited RFQ for redevelopment of CSMT, Mumbai, in a public-private-partnership (PPP) mode after "in principle' approval of PPP Appraisal Committee.

The NITI Aayog chairman and CEO of Railway Board chaired the pre-bid meeting on September 25, 2020, and gave a go-ahead.
first published: Jan 15, 2021 08:10 pm

