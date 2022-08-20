English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    GM restores quarterly dividend after more than two years

    The automaker had suspended dividend payments and share buybacks in April 2020 after the global coronavirus pandemic hit sales and impacted production, forcing the company to conserve cash during the crisis.

    Reuters
    August 20, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
    General Motors

    General Motors


    General Motors Co said on Friday it would reinstate quarterly dividend payouts, suggesting the automaker was confident it was past the worst risks from the pandemic and the economic turbulence of the past several months.


    The automaker had suspended dividend payments and share buybacks in April 2020 after the global coronavirus pandemic hit sales and impacted production, forcing the company to conserve cash during the crisis.


    The first dividend, at the rate of 9 cents per share on the company's common stock, will be paid on September 15, 2022, the carmaker said in a statement.


    GM Chief Executive Mary Barra cited the company's electric vehicle (EV) expansion and domestic battery manufacturing infrastructure plans and said, "progress on these key strategic initiatives has improved our visibility and strengthened confidence in our capacity to fund growth while also returning capital to shareholders."


    Cross-town rival Ford Motor Co had also said in July it would restore its dividend to a pre-pandemic 15 cents a share.

    Close

    Related stories


    Shares of GM rose over 2 per cent to $39.36 in premarket trade.


    GM shares are down 33 per cent so far this year, even though the company has stuck to optimistic profit outlooks and told investors last month the disruptions to production caused by shortages of semiconductors were easing.


    Last year, the company boosted its spending plans on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025 as it looks to catch up with EV leader Tesla Inc.

    Meanwhile, GM also said it will resume opportunistic share repurchases, adding the board has increased the capacity under the company's existing repurchase program to $5.0 billion of common stock, up from the $3.3 billion previously remaining under the program.

    Reuters
    Tags: #automobile #dividend #General Motors (GM)
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 08:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.