English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Global stocks steady, U.S. Treasury yields rise as recession worries persist

    The yield curve between two- and 10-year Treasury notes, viewed as an indicator of impending recession, remained inverted at minus 38.60 basis points on Tuesday.

    Reuters
    August 16, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST

    Global equity markets were flat while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as recession worries persisted amid concern the Federal Reserve will continue its steep interest rate hikes despite nascent signs of a slowdown in inflation.

    The yield curve between two- and 10-year Treasury notes, viewed as an indicator of impending recession, remained inverted at minus 38.60 basis points on Tuesday.

    ”It seems that the bond market doesn’t quite reflect the inflation happening in the economy,” said George Young, a portfolio manager at Villere & Company in New Orleans.

    ”The weird thing is that in the last couple of weeks bond yields have gone up and stayed up so there’s kind of a disconnect. There’s kind of a question maybe inflation isn’t that bad and we may actually be going into a recession. Market participants are all over the place,” he added.

    MSCI’s gauge of stocks in 50 countries across the globe were up just 0.04%. Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.07% lower, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.01%.

    Close

    Related stories

    U.S. Treasury yields edged higher as encouraging data from U.S. retail giants suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve has room to further raise rates to cool inflation. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 2.844% from 2.791% on Monday

    On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow reversed earlier losses and were trading higher, with stocks in consumer discretionary, financials and consumer staples leading the rebound.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47% to 34,071.45, the S&P 500 lost 0.01% to 4,296.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.52% to 13,059.82.

    Oil prices dropped more than 2% in volatile trading as recession worries raised uncertainty over global crude demand, even as markets awaited clarity on talks to revive a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports.

    Brent crude futures fell 2.5% to $92.72 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $95.95. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased 2.72% to $86.98 a barrel, after rising to $90.65.

    The dollar gained as the greenback benefited from expectations the U.S. economy will be stronger than peers in the event of a slowdown in growth. The dollar index rose 0.085%, with the euro up 0.05% to $1.0165.

    Safe-haven gold fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as a firmer dollar made the greenback-denominated metal more expensive. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,775.75 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.56% to $1,771.40 an ounce.
    Reuters
    Tags: #stocks #US
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 10:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.