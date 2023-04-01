 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global slowdown, layoffs hit office demand; gross leasing down 19% in January-March across six cities: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

During Q1 2023, new supply across the top six cities declined 34 percent year-on-year at 9.5 million square feet.

India's office demand has been affected by global economic uncertainties with gross leasing of workspace falling 19 percent in January-March across six major cities, according to a report by Colliers India.

The report showed that the gross leasing fell to 10.1 million square feet (msf) in January-March from 12.5 msf in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During Q1 2023, new supply across the top six cities declined 34 percent year-on-year (YoY), at 9.5 msf.

Bengaluru witnessed significant new project completions, contributing to 42 percent of the total new supply, followed by Hyderabad at 25 percent share.